Israel’s PM Netanyahu ‘to meet Putin’ in Moscow this month

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month. Netanyahu announced the trip Tuesday during a press conference with visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. It will be his third meeting with Putin since July. Netanyahu said the February 21 visit will deal with Israel’s efforts “to prevent Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria,” AP reports. The PM says he met with a delegation of senior Russian officials in Jerusalem last week to discuss “strengthening the security coordination mechanism between the militaries” to prevent possible friction in Syria. Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, primarily against Iranian targets and suspected arms shipments to Hezbollah militants.