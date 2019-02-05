US general Votel warns of post-withdrawal threat in Syria from Islamic State

A top US general warned on Tuesday that Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) would pose an enduring threat following a planned US withdrawal from Syria. Joseph Votel, head of the US military’s Central Command, said the militant group retained leaders, fighters, facilitators and resources that will fuel a menacing insurgency. The remarks represent the latest warning by current and former US officials about the risk of a resurgence by IS following a planned US withdrawal from Syria ordered in December by President Donald Trump. Votel also told a Senate hearing that he was not consulted ahead of Trump’s surprise decision in December to pull US troops out of Syria, Reuters reports.