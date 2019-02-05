New head of UN observer mission arrives in Sanaa, Yemen

Retired Danish General Michael Lollesgaard arrived on Tuesday in Sanaa to head the UN observer mission in Yemen and replace his predecessor whose ties with the rebels were reportedly strained. Lollesgaard replaces Patrick Cammaert, the Dutch general who had been tapped a little over a month ago to lead the mission deployed in the lifeline Red Sea port city of Hodeida. It is not clear when exactly Lollesgaard will begin his mission in Hodeida, AFP said. He will oversee a team of 75 unarmed observers to monitor a fragile ceasefire deal for Hodeida agreed in December between the Houthis and the Yemeni government at UN-brokered talks in Sweden.