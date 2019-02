Indonesia to evacuate 600 residents after eruption of volcano at Mount Karangetang

An eruption of one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes sent lava and searing gas clouds out the crater and made villagers leave the slopes, volcanology officials said on Tuesday. Authorities were still trying to evacuate nearly 600 residents living along the slopes of Mount Karangetang, said Yudia Tatipang, head of the Karangetang volcano observation post. There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. The 1,784-meter (5,853-foot) volcano located on Siau island of North Sulawesi province started spitting clouds of gas and lava on Sunday. Late on Monday, hot ash tumbled down its slopes up to 300 meters (980 feet), triggering panic among villagers as falling ash and sulfur blanketed several villages around its slopes, AP reported.