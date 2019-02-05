Egypt’s MPs debate motion to extend presidential term limits

Egypt’s parliament is debating a motion to amend the constitution. The move could allow President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office beyond his designated maximum two-term limit ending in 2022, AP said. According to lawmaker Haitham el-Hariri, Tuesday’s session will discuss the motion, which was submitted on Sunday. The proposed amendments also include the introduction of the role of vice president and a revived senate. The motion is nearly certain to be adopted by the legislature, but the amendments would also need to be put to a national referendum.