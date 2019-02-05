Erdogan says no satisfactory plan yet on safe zone in NE Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he has not yet seen an acceptable plan from the US for the creation of a safe zone in northeastern Syria. President Donald Trump suggested establishing the zone three weeks ago. “There is no satisfactory plan that is put before us concretely yet,” Erdogan told a parliamentary meeting of his AK Party. “We are loyal to our agreements, our promise is a promise. But our patience is not limitless,” Reuters quoted him as saying. Ankara wants to set up the safe zone with logistical support from allies and says it should be cleared of the US-backed Kurdish YPG militia which Ankara considers a terrorist group.