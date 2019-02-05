Tehran dismisses EU criticism of missile tests

Iran dismissed EU criticism of its missile program, regional policies and rights record on Tuesday, as both sides seek to salvage a nuclear deal. Tehran’s comments came a day after the bloc criticized the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile tests and expressed concern at Iran’s role in growing Middle East tensions. “Clear threats against the Islamic Republic are not constructive, efficient or helpful, and they are not in line with regional security and the real interests of Europe,” the Foreign Ministry said. It also welcomed the Instrument In Support Of Trade Exchanges, launched by Britain, France and Germany to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran and avoid US sanctions. However, the ministry described the new system as “late and inadequate.”