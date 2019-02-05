Greek PM Tsipras holds talks with Turkish President Erdogan to ease tensions

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visits Turkey on Tuesday to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aimed at easing tensions over bilateral disputes and the long-running Cyprus problem. The two leaders are expected to discuss disputed Cyprus energy exploration, Aegean sea issues, a migrant deal and economic cooperation though analysts see little concrete progress. “We are going through a difficult period in our relations with Turkey, which is why we have to continue to discuss,” Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said. “This visit can contribute to de-escalation of tensions.” In December 2017, Erdogan became the first Turkish president to visit Greece in 65 years. He stunned his hosts when he asked for a revision of the 1923 Lausanne Treaty that defines the borders of modern Turkey after the collapse of Ottoman Empire, AFP said.