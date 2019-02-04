US envoy discusses 2nd Trump-Kim summit with S. Korean officials

The US special envoy for North Korea met with South Korea’s national security adviser on Monday to discuss a planned second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Seoul’s presidential office said. Stephen Biegun explained to Chung Eui-yong Washington’s stance toward North Korea ahead of talks on setting up the summit, the presidential Blue House said. There is speculation that Biegun will meet his North Korean counterpart at the Korean border village of Panmunjom or in Pyongyang this week, AP reported. The Blue House said Chung told Biegun that Seoul hopes the planning talks between the US and North Korea will pave the way for a successful summit.