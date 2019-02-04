Washington trying to take full control of Taliban talks – Lavrov

Washington is trying to take full control of talks with the Taliban movement and conduct them in secrecy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. “There is a need to search for a political solution apart from resolving security issues. Russia has been calling for intra-Afghan dialogue, which would involve the government and the Taliban movement,” Lavrov said. The top Russian diplomat added that the Americans were regularly invited to those consultations but “they prefer meetings that involve less participants,” TASS reports. “Everyone agrees that dialogue between the government and the Taliban is inevitable. But some countries, namely the US, seek to take control of this dialogue and conduct talks in secrecy,” Lavrov noted.