Merkel says it’s still possible to agree on Irish border with Britain

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it is still possible for the EU and Britain to come to an agreement on how the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will function after Brexit, adding that London needs to come forward with a proposal. During a trip to Japan on Monday, Merkel said the already-agreed Brexit withdrawal agreement can’t be renegotiated. However, she said questions surrounding the border arrangements could be addressed in a declaration on the future relationship between the EU and Britain, AP reported. She said “one has to be creative, and we must listen to one another” but that an agreement on the Irish border is still possible. First, Merkel said, “we must hear from Great Britain how they envision that.”