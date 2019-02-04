‘No question of going back’ on Brexit withdrawal deal – French FM

There is “no question of going back” on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday. “On the withdrawal deal, there is no question of going back,” Le Drian told France Inter radio. It is hard to find a way out of the current impasse regarding the Irish backstop, the minister added. Le Drian also said it was up to Britons to decide whether they wanted to hold a second referendum on whether to leave the EU. Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Monday that Dublin has resisted attempts by the British government to open up bilateral talks in relation to the use of technology to keep the border on the island of Ireland open after Brexit, according to Reuters.