Russia’s proposals on arms control on table, but Moscow won’t ‘remind Western partners about them’

Russia’s proposals related to arms control are still on the table, but Moscow will not “remind our Western partners about them,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia’s initiatives in this area remain on the table, Lavrov noted. When Russia’s partners in the West “come to understanding their responsibility for the problems that are created by the US policy… the doors are open, we will talk,” RIA Novosti quoted the minister as saying. “On an equal footing, on the basis of taking into account each other’s interests, legitimate interests, not fictional,” he added. Moscow will react to military threats related to the US withdrawal from the INF Treaty “by military-technical means,” according to Lavrov.