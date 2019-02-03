HomeNewsline

Male detained at Heathrow after reports of person ‘with knife’

Published time: 3 Feb, 2019 11:33
Get short URL

Police were called in after reports emerged of a man having a knife at London’s major air hub, Heathrow. The person was reportedly behaving in a threatening way and was sighted in Terminal 3 of the airport. Law enforcement detained the male upon arrival, but later clarified that the ‘knife’ was rather a metal object, local media reports. The person, in his 20s, is now in police custody in west London.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies