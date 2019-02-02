Colombian military kill rebel leader, who rejected 2016 peace deal

A Colombian rebel commander, who refused to abide by the peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), has been killed in a military operation, President Ivan Duque said. The president called the man known by his nom de guerre, Rodrigo Cadete, “one of the most feared figures of terrorism in our country”. Some 1,800 FARC fighters split from it after rejecting the 2016 peace deal, which ended five decades of guerilla and turned the group into a legitimate political force in Colombia.