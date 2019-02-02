US Supreme Court orders delay in Louisiana abortion law
Published time: 2 Feb, 2019 01:28
A 2014 Louisiana law placing restrictions on some abortion clinics has been prevented from going into effect pending a US Supreme Court decision. Justice Samuel Alito ordered the implementation of the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act stayed until February 7, so the Supreme Court can have time to review the filings in the case. The law was struck down in 2017 by a federal judge appointed by President Barack Obama, but his ruling was reversed by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.