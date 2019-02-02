London City Airport to reopen Saturday after snowstorm shutdown

Flights in and out of the London City Airport are expected to resume on Saturday, Sky News reported, citing airport officials. The runway that was closed on Friday evening due to a “heavy snowfall” is set to be reopened in the morning. Hundreds of passengers got stranded at the airport after some of the flights were cancelled and others diverted to other air hubs due to poor weather conditions. Heavy snowfall has wrought havoc across the UK, disrupting road and railway traffic and sparking panic among some Britons seen stocking up on food.

