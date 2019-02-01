Yemen’s govt, Arab coalition ask UN to pressure Houthis over ceasefire deal

Yemen’s government and the Arab coalition have asked the UN Security Council to turn up the pressure on Houthi rebels to uphold a ceasefire deal. In a letter sent to the council, the three governments accused the Houthis of violating the ceasefire in the port city of Hodeida 970 times since it came into force on December 18. Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and the Houthis agreed to the ceasefire and a redeployment of forces from Hodeida during UN-brokered talks in Sweden last month. Deadlines for the pullback of forces and a prisoner swap have slipped, fueling worries that the Stockholm agreement may be in jeopardy.