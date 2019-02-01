Germany to use 6-month withdrawal period to talk if US quits INF Treaty – Merkel

If the US announces that it will suspend compliance with the INF nuclear missile pact with Russia, Berlin will use the six-month period until its formal withdrawal to hold further discussions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. “If it does come to a cancellation today, we will do everything possible to use the six-month window to hold further talks,” she said, accusing Russia of “violating this treaty.” Merkel added that “the important thing is to keep the window for dialogue open,” Reuters reports. Merkel said that she and the German foreign minister “will do everything to pave the way for talks within the six-month period.” The US will suspend compliance with the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia on Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.