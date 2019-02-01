Taliban says Trump is ‘serious’ about Afghan withdrawal

US President Donald Trump is serious about getting out of Afghanistan, the Taliban said on Friday, outlining the “Islamic system” comprising all Afghans that the group “hopes” to establish under any peace deal. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid spoke to AFP via WhatsApp a day after the US said talks with the militants are “on the right path.” The statements have fueled speculation of a breakthrough in the 17-year conflict. “An agreement was reached on a principle framework… we are hopeful that the Americans will end the occupation of Afghanistan,” Mujahid said. Trump’s apparent eagerness to pull troops out has weighed on the negotiations, which culminated with six straight days of meetings in Qatar last week.