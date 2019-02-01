UN asks Syrian Democratic Forces to designate transit site on way to al-Hol refugee camp

The UN refugee agency has asked the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to designate a transit site on the way to al-Hol camp where civilians fleeing fighting in harsh winter weather can be given life-saving aid. At least 29 children and newborns are reported to have died in the teeming camp in northeastern Syria over the past eight weeks, mainly due to hypothermia, Reuters said, citing the World Health Organization (WHO). “Safe passage for civilians is critically important and must be ensured,” UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic told reporters on Friday. “Little or no assistance is provided en route to the hungry and cold people, the vast majority of whom are women and children.”