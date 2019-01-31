Greece to ratify Macedonia’s NATO accession deal in ‘coming days’ – Athens

Greece will bring Macedonia’s NATO accession agreement to parliament for ratification “in the coming days,” the government spokesman said on Thursday. The move would bring into effect the change of the country’s name to North Macedonia. Once parliament ratifies the NATO protocol, Greece’s Foreign Ministry will inform colleagues in Macedonia of the result, and this will automatically bring the name change into effect, spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said. He didn’t give a specific date. Tzanakopoulos added that the nearly three-decade dispute had given rise to “the monster of lies, nationalism and extreme historic revisionism” in Greece, AP reports.