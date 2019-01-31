Retired Israeli general Gantz’s new party surges in opinion polls after his maiden speech

A new party launched by retired Israeli general Benny Gantz's has surged in opinion polls since his maiden speech, positing him as the most significant political threat to incumbent premier Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel Resilience, could win between 21 and 24 seats in the 120-member parliament, according to opinion polls published by Israel’s three main television stations, compared to the 12-15 seats predicted prior to Tuesday’s official campaign launch. Netanyahu’s ruling right-wing Likud, which currently holds a quarter of the Knesset seats, was expected to win 30 or 31. Despite the leap in the number of seats, Gantz’s party is expected to win in the April 9 general election, Netanyahu still remains the best placed to form a governing coalition, AFP reports.