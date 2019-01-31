Britain will take ‘a few days’ to formulate Irish border proposals – Hunt

The UK will take a few days to formulate some proposals to put to the EU in an attempt to resolve the issue of Irish border arrangements after Brexit, Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday. “We will put those proposals together. It is going to take a few days to do that,” he told BBC radio. “There is potential along all the different routes that have been discussed. But we need to put those together, make sure they meet the concerns the EU has expressed and then I think… we will have a proper discussion,” Hunt said. Hunt also said it was too early to say if an extension to the Brexit process would be required. Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29.