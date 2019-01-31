Blackout hits 45,000 Sydney homes amid Australia heatwave

Thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power in eastern Sydney, Australia, electricity company Ausgrid reported on Thursday. The incident also left several people trapped in elevators and disrupted traffic, after 23 traffic lights in the area were shut down, police said. The cause of the outage that was reported in Randwick, Bondi Junction, Bondi, Kensington, Waverley, Double Bay and Woollahra areas is still to be determined. Power was restored to some 10,000 out of the 45,000 affected homes on Thursday afternoon. Sydney is currently battling a heatwave with temperature rising above 35 degrees °C (95 °F).

