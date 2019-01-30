Taliban ‘not seeking monopoly on power’ in Afghanistan – spokesman

A spokesman for the Taliban has said they are not seeking a monopoly on power in a future administration in Afghanistan, but are looking for ways to co-exist with Afghan institutions. Wednesday’s remarks by Shaheen Suhail are the most conciliatory comments to date from the Islamic militant group. He provided them to AP in an audio message from Qatar, where the Taliban maintains an office. Once US forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban want to live with other Afghans, and “tolerate one another and start life like brothers,” Suhail said. “We believe in an inclusive Afghan world, where all Afghans can see themselves in it,” he added. The remarks came as the US envoy tasked with resolving Afghanistan’s 17-year war has reported progress in his talks with the Taliban.