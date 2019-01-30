US security aid to Palestinian Authority to end on Thursday as it declines funds

US security aid for the Palestinian Authority was set to dry up on Thursday after it declined money over concerns that it could increase its exposure to US anti-terrorism lawsuits. The loss of the some $60 million in annual funding would mark another tear in ties between the Trump administration and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as potentially undermining his security cooperation with Israel in the occupied West Bank, Reuters says. According to diplomatic sources, Palestinian, US and Israeli officials were seeking a way to keep the money flowing despite Abbas’ decision to turn it down as of a January 31 deadline set by Congress’ Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act (ATCA) of 2018. The ATCA empowers Americans to sue foreign aid recipients in US courts over alleged complicity in “acts of war.” Abbas’ administration denies encouraging any such acts. The Palestinians have also been boycotting the US since it recognized disputed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.