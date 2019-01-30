HomeNewsline

Rouhani blames Iran’s ‘toughest economic situation in 40 years’ on US

Published time: 30 Jan, 2019 08:39 Edited time: 30 Jan, 2019 10:38
Iran’s president said on Wednesday that the country is facing its toughest economic situation in 40 years. “Today the country is facing the biggest pressure and economic sanctions in the past 40 years,” Hassan Rouhani said, according to the presidential website. “Today our problems are primarily because of pressure from America and its followers. And the dutiful government and Islamic system should not be blamed,” he added. Rouhani spoke at a ceremony at the shrine of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Reuters reported. The ceremony was part of a series of events leading up to the 40th anniversary of the February 11 revolution.

