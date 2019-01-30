Attempts to stir up nuclear non-proliferation regime risk serious consequences – Moscow

Attempts to rock the nuclear non-proliferation regime could trigger serious consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a conference of five nuclear powers in Beijing. The international security situation has been deteriorating since the previous meeting in Washington in 2016, the senior diplomat said on Wednesday. “The alarming tendencies are affecting the situation around the Non-Proliferation Treaty,” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying. “Its regime is being stirred up and this may spark very serious consequences in the light of non-proliferation prospects.” The conference of the ‘nuclear five’ is being held in Beijing on January 30-31 and focuses on preserving the regime of nuclear non-proliferation. Russia, the UK, the US, China and France are represented at the level of deputies or aides to the top diplomats.