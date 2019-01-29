Russia to host summit on Syria with Iran, Turkey in mid-February

The next meeting of Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders on the Syrian settlement will be held in Russia in mid-February. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the special presidential representative for Middle East and African countries. Answering a question on the meeting’s venue, Bogdanov said Moscow or Sochi could be considered, TASS reports. The previous meeting of leaders of the guarantor countries within the Astana format was held in Tehran on September 7.