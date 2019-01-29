HomeNewsline

EU tells Facebook, Google, Twitter to ‘work harder’ fighting fake news

Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 13:27 Edited time: 29 Jan, 2019 14:35
EU authorities warned Facebook, Google and Twitter on Tuesday that they need to work harder to combat fake news ahead of upcoming bloc-wide parliamentary elections. The EU’s executive commissioners said that, while the US internet giants have made some progress, they need to pick up the pace of their work fighting disinformation. If their efforts are unsatisfactory, they could face regulation, AP reported. The European Commission has been turning up the heat on tech giants ahead of elections scheduled for May, in which millions of people in 27 EU member countries will vote for 705 lawmakers in the bloc’s parliament.

