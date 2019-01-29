N. Korea wants peace, relations with US – ambassador

Pyongyang said on Tuesday that relations with the US will develop “wonderfully at a fast pace” if Washington responds to its efforts on denuclearization with trustworthy measures and practical actions. North Korea’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Han Tae Song, also told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that Pyongyang would continue working to establish a “permanent and durable peace mechanism” on the Korean Peninsula. “We declared that we would neither make and test nuclear weapons any longer nor use and proliferate them and we have taken various practical measures,” Reuters quoted the envoy as saying.