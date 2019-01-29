Syria, Iran sign strategic economic cooperation deal, 10 agreements

Syria and Iran signed 11 agreements and memoranda of understanding late Monday. They included a “long-term strategic economic cooperation” deal aimed at strengthening cooperation between Damascus and one of its key allies. The agreements covered a range of fields including economy, culture, education, infrastructure, investment and housing, SANA news agency reported. The agreements were signed during a visit to Damascus by Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, AFP reports. Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis said it was “a message to the world on the reality of Syrian-Iranian cooperation.” The PM cited “legal and administrative facilities” to benefit Iranian companies wishing to invest in Syria and contribute “effectively to reconstruction.”