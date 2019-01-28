US charges Chinese tech giant Huawei with bank fraud, stealing intellectual property

The US has charged Chinese mobile producer Huawei on Monday with a number of crimes in two separate cases. One 13-count indictment focuses on alleged attempts to mislead the US authorities in order to conduct business in Iran. Another one alleges that Huawei stole trade secrets from T-Mobile, engaged in wire fraud, and obstructed justice. The case revolves around a technology which mimics human fingers and is used to test smartphones. Huawei has said that the two companies settled their disputes in 2017.