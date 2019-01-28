State of the Union now scheduled for February 5

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has invited US President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union speech on February 5. The speech, given annually as part of the president’s constitutional duties, was originally scheduled for January 29, but Pelosi refused to invite Trump to the House floor last week, as part of their standoff over the longest-ever US government shutdown. Trump agreed on Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, pending a legislative solution to his immigration and border security proposal, but Democrats remain adamant they will never fund his border wall with Mexico.