UN envoy urges Yemen’s warring parties to quickly withdraw from lifeline port Hodeidah

The UN envoy for Yemen has urged warring parties to withdraw their troops from the port of Hodeidah quickly, as international aid agencies say that conditions for thousands of starving people are deteriorating fast. Envoy Martin Griffiths acknowledged that proposed timelines on a pull-out from the port, the main entry point for Yemen’s commercial and aid imports, had slipped while the country stood on the brink of famine. “The initial timelines were rather ambitious,” he said on Twitter. “We are dealing with a complex situation on the ground.” The aid agencies, meeting in London, said people were struggling to feed their children in what had become the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. “I think we need to be very clear that we need a political solution to this conflict,” Reuters quoted Isabelle Moussard Carlsen, of Action Against Hunger, as saying.