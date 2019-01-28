Brussels needs Britain’s decisions on Brexit to move forward – negotiator

The European Union would like clarity from Britain on how it sees post-Brexit trade relations if they are to move forward and avoid the most abrupt Brexit, the bloc’s deputy chief negotiator Sabine Weyand said on Monday. “It is quite a challenge to see how you can construct from a diversity of the opposition a positive majority for the deal, and that is the task now for the UK government and the House of Commons,” Weyand said of what she called the “crushing” defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal two weeks ago. “There will be no more negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement,” Weyand said, noting that with just 60 days left, time was very tight to complete the ratification of the treaty. “Where we do have margin is on the political declaration… We need decisions on the UK side on the direction of travel,” Reuters quoted the official as saying.