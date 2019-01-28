Palestinian PM Hamdallah offers to resign amid efforts by Abbas to form new govt
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Monday offered to resign, amid efforts by President Mahmoud Abbas to form a new government, AFP reported. The move is seen as part of attempts by Abbas to further isolate his political rivals Hamas amid a deepening of a decade-long split in Palestinian politics. Hamdallah has “put his government at the disposal of President Mahmoud Abbas,” the prime minister’s spokesperson Yussef al-Mahmoud said. The central committee of Abbas’s Fatah movement recommended late Sunday the formation of a new government that would comprise members of the Palestine Liberation Organization.