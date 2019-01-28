Tehran ‘cannot confirm’ secret talks with France over missile program

Officials in Tehran said on Monday they cannot confirm holding secret talks with France over Tehran’s disputed ballistic missile program. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that France was ready to impose further sanctions on Iran if no progress was made in talks over its ballistic missile program, Reuters reports. “I cannot confirm it… Our missile program is a defensive program that we only discuss inside the country,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi told a weekly news conference, broadcast live on state TV.