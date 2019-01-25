Turkey shells YPG in Syria for 3rd day, Erdogan expects security zone in ‘few months’

Turkish forces shelled YPG militia positions in the northern Syrian region of Tal Rifaat for a third consecutive day, Anadolu reported Friday. Tal Rifaat is some 20km west of Afrin, which has been under the control of Turkey and its Free Syrian Army (FSA) allies since an operation last year aimed at driving out the YPG militia. The YPG still controls the small region of Tal Rifaat, wedged between an area under Turkish control to the north and areas controlled by the Syrian government and anti-Syrian government rebels to the south, Reuters said. Ankara considers the YPG to be a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Turkish howitzers fired five shots against YPG positions in Tal Rifaat on Wednesday, followed by 12 on Thursday and more than 20 on Friday, according the report, which did not mention any casualties. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he expected the creation of a “security zone” in Syria in a few months as the US withdraws its troops from the war-torn country, AFP reports.