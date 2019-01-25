Spain urges elections in Venezuela, or ‘interim leader Guaido should organize vote’

Spain’s foreign minister, Josep Borrell, said on Friday that if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro does not call free, fair elections soon, opposition leader Juan Guaido should be recognized as interim president to call elections, Reuters reports. Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning support from US President Donald Trump and some Latin American countries. Borrell made the statement in Madrid just as an EU foreign affairs meeting was taking place at Spain’s request, AFP said. Spain is closely linked to Venezuela, a former colony, as around 200,000 of its nationals live there.