France is preparing for ‘the worst over Brexit,’ finance minister Le Maire says

France is preparing for the worst as the clock ticks down to Brexit, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. The minister added that he does not have any more to give as Prime Minister Theresa May battles to break the deadlock, Reuters reports. A no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for Britain and that it was up to the government to find a solution before Britain leaves the EU on March 29, Le Maire said. In the event of a no-deal, France could not ease the process by offering side deals on aviation or logistics. “You can’t be out of the EU and getting all the benefits of the single market,” he told BBC radio. “That is a clear red line for France.”