ISIS ‘caliphate’ in Syria will be defeated within a month – Kurdish forces commander

Military operations against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria are wrapping up and the last pocket of the jihadists’ “caliphate” will be flushed out within a month, Mazloum Kobani, the chief of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, has said. “The operation of our forces against [IS] in its last pocket has reached its end and [IS] fighters are now surrounded in one area,” AFP quoted the top commander as saying. The head of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Sipan Hemo, said earlier that talks with the government over the future of the northeast region will begin in days after a “positive” reaction from Damascus, Reuters reports. Any deal between the YPG and President Bashar Assad could piece together the two biggest chunks of a nation splintered by eight years of conflict.