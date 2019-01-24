‘Chaotic situation’: UN chief says ties between US, Russia and China ‘dysfunctional’

Britain claims Maduro 'not legitimate leader' of Venezuela
Published time: 24 Jan, 2019 14:29 Edited time: 24 Jan, 2019 15:07
The world is facing a worrying “fragmentation,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, warning that ties between the US, Russia and China were worryingly out of kilter, AFP reports. “The relationship between the three most important powers, Russia, the US and China, has never been as dysfunctional as it is today,” the UN secretary-general told the World Economic Forum in Davos. The ongoing shift away from a world dominated previously by two Cold War superpowers is creating “a bit of a chaotic situation,” Guterres warned. “We no longer live in a bipolar or unipolar world, but we are not yet in a multipolar world,” he said. “Power relations [are] becoming unclear,” he added, urging countries to work together and support multilateralism.

