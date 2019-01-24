Opposition leader Tshisekedi sworn in as president of DR Congo

Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in on Thursday as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, succeeding Joseph Kabila in the vast Central African country’s first transfer of power through an election in 59 years of independence. Tshisekedi’s victory in the December 30 election was marred by accusations that he struck a backroom deal with the outgoing president to deny victory to another opposition candidate. Kabila and Tshisekedi’s camps reject those allegations. In a sign of lingering doubts about the vote’s credibility, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta was the only foreign head of state present, Reuters said.