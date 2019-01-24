Turkey has capacity to create ‘safe zone’ in Syria alone, but won’t exclude others – FM

Ankara has the capacity to create a “safe zone” in Syria on its own but will not exclude the US, Russia or others if they want to cooperate, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said. After President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he and Trump had discussed Turkey setting up a 20-mile-deep safe zone in Syria along the border. Cavusoglu told broadcaster A Haber on Thursday that nothing was yet certain about the planned safe zone. Ankara and Washington’s views are in line, aside from a couple of points, he added, according to Reuters. Speaking after Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow on Wednesday, Cavusoglu said Ankara and Moscow were “on the same page” regarding a Syrian political solution aside from the issue of whether President Bashar Assad should stay in office.