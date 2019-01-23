EU customs union after Brexit incompatible with trade aims – PM May’s spokesman

Britain would not be able to have an independent trade policy if it remained in a customs union with the EU after it leaves the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday. May’s deal with Brussels was rejected by parliament last week. Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for her to seek an agreement which keeps Britain in a permanent customs union with the EU, Reuters said. “Clearly an independent trade policy is our objective and that is not compatible with membership of a, or the, customs union,” the spokesman told reporters.