HomeNewsline

EU customs union after Brexit incompatible with trade aims – PM May’s spokesman

Published time: 23 Jan, 2019 13:35 Edited time: 23 Jan, 2019 14:42
Get short URL

Britain would not be able to have an independent trade policy if it remained in a customs union with the EU after it leaves the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday. May’s deal with Brussels was rejected by parliament last week. Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for her to seek an agreement which keeps Britain in a permanent customs union with the EU, Reuters said. “Clearly an independent trade policy is our objective and that is not compatible with membership of a, or the, customs union,” the spokesman told reporters.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies