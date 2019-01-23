German FM Maas heading to US, wants to improve ties

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is heading to the US with the hope of improving relations between the two countries, AP reports. Maas told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday morning before his departure that he would meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “It’s about working less against each other with the US, but organizing more with each other,” the minister said. Since President Donald Trump took office two years ago, relations between Germany and the US have soured over several issues, including tariff conflicts and different political views. Talks with Pompeo include engagements in Afghanistan and Syria, as well as arms control, Maas said. The FM will also visit the United Nations, where Germany holds a rotating seat on the Security Council for the next two years.