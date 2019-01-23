Thailand to hold general election to restore civilian rule on March 24

Thailand will hold a general election to restore civilian rule on March 24, the Election Commission said on Wednesday, announcing a new date for the often-postponed vote. The election will be the first since a 2014 military coup. In December, the commission said voting would be held on February 24, but the military government expressed concern that election-related events would clash with early preparations for the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, scheduled for May 4-6. Last month, the military government lifted a ban on political activities to allow parties to campaign, Reuters said.