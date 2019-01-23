Mexico murder rate breaks record as more than 33,000 cases opened last year

Homicide cases in Mexico rose by 33 percent in 2018, breaking the country’s record for the second consecutive year, according to government statistics. Investigators opened up 33,341 murder cases last year – more than 91 a day, almost four an hour; compared to 25,036 in 2017, Reuters reported, citing the Interior Ministry. The central state of Guanajuato, which has been struggling with wars amongst gangs, was the hardest hit region, with 3,290 investigations last year, compared to 1,084 the year prior.